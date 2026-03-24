“Now We Drive Home Without Stress,” Ogoni Youths Share Stories of Relief, Gratitude for Wike’s Projects

In an emotional show of appreciation, Ogoni youths on Monday, March 23, 2026 recounted how recent infrastructure projects have transformed their daily lives, as they declared solidarity with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during a world press conference convened by the Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, a representative Dr. Bani Samuel Nwisabari delivered a heartfelt message that went beyond politics, describing their support as a sincere response to visible development and long-awaited change in the region.

“We are very hardworking people,” Nwisabari said. “For us to gather here today to say thank you to one man, there are deeper reasons.

This is not politics — it is coming from genuine hearts seeing things happen differently.”

He reflected on years of unfulfilled expectations despite the presence of previous ministers from the state, noting that tangible progress had remained elusive until now.

He pointed specifically to the long-troubled East-West Road, a critical economic artery, which he said had defied past protests and agitation.

“Under previous administrations, we had countless protests, but nothing worked,” he said. “Today, without protests, the road is under serious rehabilitation. You can see it yourself — we now drive home without stress.”

Beyond the East-West corridor, Nwisabari highlighted other impactful projects, including the long-neglected Bodo–Bonny Road, which has significantly improved connectivity in the area.

“Today, we can travel from Port Harcourt to Bonny by road without relying on boats. That is something everyone can see. It is real,” he added.

The address also acknowledged the role of supportive political figures, including Barinada Mpigi, in facilitating federal presence and development in Ogoniland.

The youths credited strong political will and collaboration for enabling the establishment of a federal university in the region — a milestone they described as historic.

“It takes a committed leader with genuine interest in the people to make such things happen,” he noted, emphasizing that such achievements would not have been possible without high-level backing.

Nwisabari further expressed appreciation for federal appointments granted to leaders from the area, describing them as a sign of inclusion and recognition.

“We cannot thank him enough,” he said. “On behalf of the youths of Rivers State, and particularly Ogoni extraction, we are grateful for these infrastructures and opportunities brought to our people — all without protests.”

The message concluded with repeated expressions of gratitude, capturing a rare moment of optimism among the youths. “The people are saying thank you, thank you, thank you,” he declared. “God bless him.”