Akpabio, Wike, Lead Emotional Tributes To Late Senator Mpigi

By Dormene Mbea

Nigeria’s political leaders on Friday paid glowing tributes to the late Senator Barinada Mpigi, describing him as a dedicated, loyal and principled lawmaker whose service to Rivers State and the nation left a lasting impact.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, led tributes at a funeral service held in honour of the late senator at the Anglican Church, Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he said Mpigi served his people and country with honour, dignity and unwavering devotion to duty.

Akpabio noted that the late senator, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District, distinguished himself in the Senate through steady contributions, thoughtful judgment and an unshakable commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

“In the hallowed chamber of the Senate, where the affairs of the nation are debated and determined, his voice was steady, his judgment thoughtful, and his commitment to the welfare of his constituents unmistakable,” Akpabio said.

He added that Mpigi served with loyalty to his people, fidelity to his conscience and faith in the promise of Nigeria, stressing that his contributions would remain part of the nation’s legislative history.

“Though we grieve his loss, we remember him as a man who served with honour, who laboured with conviction, and who believed in the future of Nigeria. Nigeria misses him. The Senate mourns him,” he said.

Also paying tribute, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, joined his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, to honour the late lawmaker, describing Mpigi as a principled leader who lived a life of service and courage.

Fubara, who attended a service of songs held in his honour, said the late senator was a steadfast advocate for his people and would be remembered for his contributions to the growth and stability of Rivers South-East.

He said while human gatherings offer comfort, only God can truly console the bereaved family, noting that death remains the ultimate end beyond human control.

“I had an engagement in Bayelsa, but what is most important is that I am here to pay my last respects to a senator who represented my senatorial district,” the governor said.

The governor added that Mpigi’s legacy of service, courage and integrity would continue to inspire future generations.

In his own tribute, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announced a ₦500 million support package by the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition for the family of the late senator.

Wike said the gesture was necessary to support the family left behind, noting that Mpigi remained loyal and committed to political stability in Rivers State.

“Forming committees for burial is not enough. We must show clearly that we will not abandon the family he left behind,” Wike said.

He described Mpigi as a dependable ally who stood firm during political challenges and contributed significantly to development initiatives in Ogoni land, including advocacy for key federal projects.

Other political leaders and stakeholders also described the late senator as a bridge-builder and committed statesman whose influence extended beyond party lines.

Former Rivers State political actors, including Tony Okocha of the All Progressives Congress, described Mpigi as a gentle and friendly politician committed to party growth and stability.

Also, former Rivers Elders Forum Chairman, Senator Magnus Abe, said the late lawmaker’s contributions to Ogoni land and Rivers State would remain indelible.

“We are not gathered merely because a man has died, but because of the life he lived. Barry died at a time when his services were most needed,” Abe said. Senator Mpigi, who chaired the Senate Committee on Works in the 10th Senate, was widely regarded as one of the most influential and outspoken lawmakers from Rivers State before his passing.