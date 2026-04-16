Parents Demand Justice As Police, School Trade Claims Over Toddler’s Death

By Dormene Mbea.

The family of two-year-old Miss Winnie Akekue has demanded justice following her tragic death after a bookshelf allegedly fell on her inside a classroom at Wisdom Gate International School in Elimgbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed receipt of the autopsy report on the toddler, while denying allegations that it was withholding the document from the bereaved family.

The incident, which occurred on March 17, has sparked outrage and allegations of a possible cover-up, as the child’s parents accused both the school management and some police officials of suppressing the truth surrounding her death.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the father of the deceased child, Iasuaka Akekue, said the family was informed that Winnie had been asleep in the classroom when a bookshelf suddenly fell on her.

He, however, expressed concern over conflicting accounts of the incident and alleged that the family was only notified after the school had taken the child to two different hospitals.

Akekue further claimed that a verbal briefing from the pathologist indicated that the toddler suffered a severe skull fracture which led to haemorrhage and eventual death.

“Verbal report from the pathologist said there was a significant fracture to the skull that led to haemorrhage, and that could be the cause of death,” he said.

The grieving father also alleged that the scene of the incident was tampered with, claiming that the school quickly cleaned up the classroom and moved the bookshelf before investigators arrived.

He further raised concerns over what he described as pressure from influential persons to quietly settle the matter and proceed with the burial of the child.

“At this point, I don’t know how safe I am, but all I want is justice for my daughter. I need to at least be able to lay her to rest knowing what actually killed her,” he said.

Winnie’s mother, Chinyere Akekue, also expressed anguish over the incident, stating that she was initially given a different account and was first told by a teacher that the child was still alive.

She said the family had been devastated by the loss and troubled by repeated attempts from different quarters urging them to bury the child without a clear explanation of what transpired.

“We were surprised when calls started coming from different angles telling us to go and bury her. They even contacted our church leaders. Nobody told us exactly what happened,” she said.

Responding to the allegations, the immediate past spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that the autopsy report had been received and that investigations were ongoing.

She stated that the case, which was initially handled at the Special Area Division, had since been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department for a more thorough probe.

“Yes, the incident happened at the Special Area Division. After the police took a statement from a suspect, we transferred the case to the State CID. At that stage, they went for an autopsy, and an investigation is ongoing,” she said. Iringe-Koko dismissed claims that the police were withholding the autopsy report, stressing that it remained a public document which would be made available to the family upon formal application.

“The police cannot withhold an autopsy report because that is a public document. It is not a police document. Once they formally apply for it, it will be given to them,” she said.

She also denied allegations that the police were colluding with any party to pressure the family into settling the matter.

“The police cannot dabble in such a thing. Our duty is to ensure peace and assist the family in unravelling the truth,” she added.

Meanwhile, the management of Wisdom Gate International School has denied any wrongdoing, while expressing sadness over the child’s death.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the school said the child was attended to immediately after the incident and rushed for urgent medical care. The management stated that it had been fully cooperating with relevant authorities to ensure a transparent investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a child in our care. Our hearts are with the family at this incredibly painful time,” the statement read. The school further denied withholding any information from authorities and assured parents that the safety and well-being of children remained its highest priority.