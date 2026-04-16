FG Reroutes Coastal Highway Through Ogoni To Honour Late Senator Mpigi

By Dormene Mbea

The Federal Government has approved the rerouting of a section of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway through Ogoni land in Rivers State, in what officials described as a move to honour the legacy of the late Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the development on Wednesday in Abuja during a night of tributes held in honour of the late lawmaker, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

Umahi said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the decision in recognition of Senator Mpigi’s immense contributions to the country’s infrastructure development, noting that the rerouting was intended to preserve the late senator’s enduring legacy.

According to the minister, Senator Mpigi played significant roles in the execution and legislative support of several strategic road projects, including the Bodo–Bonny Road, the redesigned Eleme–Onne section of the East–West Road, and key stretches of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.

He described the late senator’s death as a huge loss not only to Rivers State and Ogoni land but also to the nation’s infrastructure sector, lamenting that he would not live to witness the completion and inauguration of projects he passionately supported.

Speaking at the event, Umahi said his relationship with the late senator was strengthened through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which, according to him, gave deeper insight into Mpigi’s character and commitment to public service.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, the minister expressed profound sorrow over the senator’s passing and acknowledged his outstanding contributions to national development.

Umahi described Mpigi as a consistent, dependable, and patriotic lawmaker whose commitment to infrastructure development extended far beyond his constituency.

He further noted that as chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, the late senator strengthened legislative oversight and collaboration with the ministry, thereby accelerating the delivery of major road projects across the country.

The minister specifically cited the Bodo–Bonny Road and the Eleme–Onne section of the East–West Road as projects where Senator Mpigi’s timely interventions helped to resolve critical challenges.

He also praised the late senator for fostering cooperation across party lines, recalling his role in the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President.

The night of tributes attracted political leaders, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders from Ogoni land and beyond, all of whom paid glowing tributes to the late lawmaker’s service and leadership.

Umahi assured the family and community of the deceased senator of continued government support, promising that the administration would sustain efforts to realise the developmental vision he championed. “We will not forget his family, his community, and his good intentions for Nigeria. His legacy of integrity, patriotism, and service will continue to guide ongoing infrastructure development,” the minister said.