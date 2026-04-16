Sen. Mpigi Lived A Great Life – Gov Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday night, joined other well meaning people of Rivers State in mourning the late Senator Barinada Barry Mpigi, who until his demise, represented the Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Speaking at the Service of Songs held at the Missionary Anglican Church, Koroma, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State. Governor Fubara described the deceased as a man who lived a great life.

According to the Governor, the late Mpigi was a fighter who would be remembered for the great works he did while on earth.

Alluding to the mystery of life, Governor Fubara said that death is the ultimate end of every human existence, and there is nothing anyone can do when the clock of life stops.

He urged the family of the departed politician to take heart as they mourn the loss of their bread winner, stressing that it is only God that can console them and fill the vacuum he left behind.

Governor Fubara recalled that he had earlier sent a condolences letter to the family of the bereaved and visited them in the wake of the sad news of Mpigi’s passage.

“I did a condolence letter and in my condolence letter, I did express myself about the man we are honouring this night the way I understand him, and the way I see him.

“But this evening, I will say that there are things we have control over. Death is the ultimate end of everything. We have nothing to do about it; we can neither add nor subtract to our life span. When it (death) comes, it has come.

“He lived a great life. He was a fighter that his time has come and gone. We would remember him for the great works he did.

“To the family, I’ll just urge you to take heart. Our gathering here is not enough to console you. It is only God that can console you and fill that vacuum.

May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the members of the National Assembly and the entire people of Koroma who were at the Service of Songs to give honour to the late politician. He prayed God to bless everyone and grant them journey mercies back to their various destinations.