Senator Mpigi Lived For Others – Wike, Umahi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to the late Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry, describing him as a courageous leader who lived a life of conviction, service and unwavering commitment to his people.

Speaking during a solemn Night of Tribute held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Wike said the late lawmaker stood out in a political landscape often marked by inconsistency, noting that Barry remained steadfast in his beliefs and actions.

“I am a politician, and I have seen people say one thing in the morning and change by night. But this was a man whose position was clear and consistent. When he decided on a cause, he pursued it with everything,” Wike said.

He added that the late senator’s commitment to justice and development, particularly for his people, set him apart as a rare figure in Nigerian politics.

Wike, visibly emotional, reflected on the unpredictability of life, urging Nigerians to live purposefully. “We do not know when the time will come. What matters is the impact we make while we are here. He lived a life that will be remembered,” he stated.

The FCT Minister also recalled the late Barry’s passion for development initiatives, especially his strong advocacy for educational advancement and infrastructural growth in his community.

According to him, the deceased remained focused on projects that would outlive him. He also promised that the deceased late father and immediate family will not suffer , they will rarely round them.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has described the late Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry as a principled leader whose integrity, calm disposition and national outlook distinguished him in public service, vowing that the Federal Government will sustain the legacy of projects he championed.

Speaking in continuation of tributes at the Night of Tribute held in Abuja, Umahi said the late lawmaker was among the few politicians whose words and actions were always aligned.

“Sometimes politicians say one thing in the morning and another in the evening, but this was a man whose ‘yes’ was yes and whose ‘no’ was no. He was consistent, loyal and deeply committed to any cause he believed in,” Umahi stated.

He recalled his close working relationship with the deceased, noting that their collaboration dated back to legislative engagements and later extended to critical national infrastructure projects.

According to him, the late senator played a significant role in advancing key road projects across the country, particularly the coastal highway initiatives linking major economic corridors.

“He was a national figure who was committed to the progress of the entire country. There was no place he did not go to advocate for quality, speed and progress of projects that would benefit Nigerians,” he said.

Umahi added that Barry’s contributions were instrumental in resolving complex project challenges, including interventions that ensured the continuation and success of strategic infrastructure developments.

“He was not driven by personal gain. He was not looking for money or recognition; he was committed to service and to the call of God upon his life,” the minister noted.

The Works Minister expressed sadness that the late senator would not witness the completion of some of the landmark projects he supported, including sections of the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“I feel so sad that he will not be here to see the commissioning of these projects he worked tirelessly for. But his legacy is embedded in them, and history will remember him,” Umahi said.

He assured the bereaved family and associates that the government would not abandon the ideals and initiatives championed by the late lawmaker.

“We will not forget him. We will stand with the family, we will stand with the community, and we will ensure that every good intention he had while alive is brought to fruition,” he pledged.

Umahi also prayed for the repose of the deceased, expressing hope in the Christian belief of resurrection and eternal life.

“Our prayer is that God grants him eternal rest and that on the last day, we shall all meet again in glory,” he added.

In a sermon titled “Death is Not the End,” the Provincial Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God FCT Province 1, Pastor Amos Okemuyiwa, described death as an inevitable reality and a transition to another phase of existence.

“Death is an appointment that is unavoidable for everyone. It is a leveler it does not respect status, wealth or position,” he said, citing biblical references to emphasize the certainty of life after death and the need for righteous living.

He urged attendees to reflect on their lives, noting that the true legacy of any individual lies in their deeds. “The life after death is the memory of the impact you leave behind,” he added.

The event drew an array of dignitaries, including federal lawmakers, political leaders and close associates of the deceased, all of whom paid tribute to a man widely regarded as a bridge-builder and advocate of unity. Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry is remembered for his dedication to public service, his advocacy for his people, and a legacy many speakers said would endure beyond his lifetime.