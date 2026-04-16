Using Music to Teach Sustainability: Randi Inspires New Generation of Environmentalists

By Ken Asinobi

Environmental activist and musician, Ruchyz Radianz is redefining sustainability education by using music as a creative tool to inspire a new generation of environmentally conscious citizens.

Addressing reporters at the just ended 3rd International Conference organized by the Institute of Geo Sciences and Environmental Management at Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, the artist emphasized the need to integrate sustainability into everyday life through education, advocacy, and artistic expression.

Radianz explained that key global concerns—including waste management, public health, safety, oil and gas, and climate action—are deeply interconnected and must be addressed within a unified sustainable development framework.

The musician stressed that protecting vital ecosystems such as aquatic environments and tropical rainforests remains critical to combating climate change and ensuring long-term environmental balance.

Highlighting the role of creativity in driving awareness, Radianz noted that blending music with academic engagement offers a powerful way to communicate complex environmental issues.

“Being part of the academic space allows me to merge education with music—using creative expression to teach people about environmental protection and sustainability,” the artist said, adding that this approach makes sustainability more relatable and impactful for wider audiences. Looking to the future, Radianz expressed optimism about the growing momentum in environmental advocacy, calling for continued growth, innovation, and expansion of eco-friendly initiatives.