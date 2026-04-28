What President Tinubu Told Fubara, Other APC Governors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and rancour-free primaries across their states.

The directive was issued during a closed-door meeting between the president and APC governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where discussions centred on strengthening party unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, alongside Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, said the president gave clear instructions for transparent primaries in line with the Electoral Act.

According to AbdulRazaq, Tinubu issued what he described as a “marching order” to the governors.

“We came to thank the president for his support to the governors and the party,” he said. “He has given us clear directives on how to conduct the primaries in a way that will strengthen the APC.”

He added that the president approved the use of either consensus or direct primaries, giving state chapters flexibility to adopt methods consistent with the Electoral Act.

Governor Bago also confirmed that the president reaffirmed his backing for the process and gave the governors the go-ahead to proceed.

“He reiterated his support and emphasized the need for peaceful, credible primaries without rancour,” Bago said. “The goal is for the party to emerge stronger ahead of the general elections.”

The high-level meeting was attended by no fewer than 18 APC governors, including Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, as well as governors from Gombe, Borno, Benue, Ekiti, and Enugu states. Some states were represented by their deputies.

Meanwhile, the APC has released a revised timetable for its primaries. The party fixed May 25, 2026, for its presidential primary, while governorship primaries are scheduled for May 23.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Durosinmi Meseko, disclosed that the sale of nomination forms began on April 25 and will close on May 2, while submission of completed forms is expected to end on May 4.

Screening of aspirants for various offices will take place between May 6 and May 9, with appeals scheduled for May 12 and 13.

Political observers say the president’s directive is aimed at preventing post-primary crises and ensuring internal cohesion within the ruling party. As the primaries approach, attention will be on how effectively APC governors implement these directives, especially in states where internal rivalries could test the party’s unity.