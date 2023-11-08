Construction & Housing Mayor Ltd Reaffirms Confidence On Its Chairman, Sen Adawari McPepple

Construction and Housing Mayor group has reaffirmed confidence in their chairman, Sen Alabo Adawari Michael Pepple BL, JP, DSSRS, KSC.

The company, said to be Africa’s fastest-growing real estate solutions group, said in Port Harcourt Monday, November 6, 2023, that the ideas proffered by the chairman have proved that he is a top corporate strategist and resource person.

Sen Mc Pepple has thus unveiled his housing revolution plans that may change the housing profile of Rivers State and beyond.

The prominent Rivers son says the ideas he has been working on would soon come to the fore.

Opobo-born Sen McPepple (Ibani-na-tima) sits at the highest echelon of the Board of the fastest-growing real estate solutions company in Africa at the moment.

Throwing some light on the import of Sen McPepple as the chairman of the Construction and Housing Mayor Limited, the Chief Executive (CEO) of the company, My-ACE China, whose brand name is Mayor of Housing, said the company’s human resource consultants had some years back looked far and deep to come up with a suitable personality whose work path, ethics, and integrity match the value proposition of the Construction and Housing Mayor Limited.

Speaking to newsmen on the expected housing explosion in the state and zone, Sen McPepple affirmed that not only does the company possess the competence, the passion, and the drive to ensure that there is a housing revolution in the South-South, but that the zone is at par with Lagos. We will work to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt and the beautification of most cities in Nigeria and Africa. Bringing international partners. He is personally bringing his experience and clout to ensure that this vision is realized and Rivers State would soon feel the direct impact of the housing revolution.

Since his assumption of the sensitive position some time ago, according to the Mayor of Housing, the chairman has been churning out various ideas and strategies which the experts have been working on, and time to unleash some of them seems to be now.

He informed that the company has cutting-edge housing innovative and affordable housing solutions to offer Nigeria and Africa and that Rivers State and the Niger Delta would be in the forefront of this drive now that such a prominent son of the region is at the top of the Board.

He said the chairman shares the company’s major dream which is to bridge the real estate and housing gap between Lagos and Niger Delta and to return the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

Background:

Sen McPepple, was the immediate past chairman of the Rivers/Bayelsa Chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), a position that opened his eyes to the inner recesses of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Rivers State and the South-South.

The Alabo is also the Chairman/Chief Executive of Mikada Group Limited, but what stands him out is that he represented Rivers State in the Senate from 1999 to 2003 during which he made his mark through various positions and committees including the Committee on Petroleum, Industry (vice chairman), Water Resources, Education, Social Development & Sports and Federal Capital Territory. He was appointed Senate Chief Whip in 2002.

Born in 1962, the Chairman is a University of Ibadan law graduate and is a Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He is deeply rooted in professional associations including the Institute of Directors and the Nigerian Bar Association. He has global contacts and experience which he is expected to bring to bear on his position.

He has national acceptance. A jolly good fellow, his hobbies touch very significant areas: Music, Writing & Reading.

Sen Adawari Michael Pepple is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bring stability in the real estate subsector of the African economy, especially in the advance of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) era.

He is happily married with children and is valuable in Rivers State and beyond when wisdom, experience, and wealth creation issues are in demand.