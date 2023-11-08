Impeachment Saga: Peace In Sight

Following the prompt intervention of President Bola Tinubu in Rivers political crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, the Rivers PDP Elders Forum and some religious leaders, amongst others, National Network can authoritatively report are making frantic efforts to restore peace in the state which are yielding result as all the parties involved in the impeachment saga have resolved to give peace a chance.

National Network gathered that members of the State PDP Elders, led by Chief Ferdinand Alabraba have been having sleepless nights since the crisis broke out on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Recall that the State, upon waking up on Monday, October 30, was greeted by a political turmoil as 24 members of the State House of Assembly had initiated a process of impeachment on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The crisis escalated as Governor Fubara, bolstered by a massive crowd of Rivers youths, stormed the State House of Assembly to inspect the hallowed chamber that was burnt.

He demanded that those seeking to remove him justify their actions, vehemently asserting his innocence against any accusations.

The immediate reaction to the ugly incident across the state was one of shock and condemnation.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule had announced the suspension of the House Leader, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, and four other members of the Assembly which further deepened the division within the members of the State Assembly.

The Assembly was glaringly split into two factions: those loyal to Governor Fubara, led by Rt. Hon. Edison, held a counter-session and also suspended the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule and others. The pro-Fubara faction had also announced Rt. Hon. Edison as the new Speaker and suspended the other Assembly members, including Rt. Hon. Amaewhule.

The crisis sent shockwaves throughout the State, with prominent Rivers citizens voicing their concerns. They decried the situation, describing it as a spectacle that portrayed Rivers State as a land of political theatricals, while some stressed the importance of having only one governor at a time, calling for calm, stability and understanding.

Despite the mounting tension, a glimmer of hope emerged on the horizon as the Rivers PDP Elders Forum convened to mediate between the gladiators, former State governor, and now FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and Governor Fubara. Happily, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the PDP Governors Forum also intervened, attempting to defuse the crisis and restore peace to the troubled state.

In the midst of these efforts to broker a resolution, an anonymous source has provided a ray of optimism, stating that the peace process will soon be consummated.

An insider disclosed to National Network that the PDP Elders had been relentlessly working towards ending the deadlock.

Unconfirmed information added that as part of the peace process, the Assembly members were instructed to retract the impeachment notice served on Governor Fubara, and recourse to the status quo before the impasse. Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule was duly acknowledged as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The suspension of Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison and others must also be lifted in the spirit of reconciliation. His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, remains the unchallenged leader of the PDP in the State, with the political structures, firmly under his control since 2015 as it were,” a source who didn’t want his name mentioned told National Network.

“Allegations of monetary demands by Wike have also been declared unfounded. H.E. Governor Fubara is entitled to unimpeded governance, being the elected leader of the state. Nonetheless, it is advisable for him to consult with his predecessor and party leaders,” the source further said

In a separate attempt to gauge the sentiments of Rivers people, we sought their views on the situation, and the consensus was clear: the quest for peace should be all-encompassing and enduring.