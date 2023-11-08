Umejuru Will Bring Innovation, Experience To Fubara’s Cabinet, Says Ogba Group

An advocacy group, Concerned People’s Assembly (CPA) of Idu-Obosiukwu Community in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State (ONELGA) has expressed strong support over the appointment of Prince Umejuru Isaac JP, as Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning by Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the group, Engr. Clement Umejuru, and Secretary General, Orukwowu Smile U, the COA hailed Prince Umejuru’s credentials and affirmed his potential to significantly enhance the administration’s performance.

They conveyed their profound gratitude to Governor Siminialayi Fubara for his discerning decision in appointing Prince Umejuru to this pivotal role, emphasizing the Governor’s knack for selecting individuals deeply committed to the state’s development.

The group also credited their leader, Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah (Mba Anabara Agu 1 of Orashi Kingdom), as a crucial influence and mentor to Prince Umejuru, playing a pivotal role in shaping his journey to this esteemed position.

“With great confidence, we anticipate substantial progress and transformation in the urban development sector of Rivers State under Prince Umejuru’s leadership.

His unwavering passion for advancement and dedication to the welfare of the people are qualities that are expected to catalyze positive change,” the message reads.

The Concerned People’s Assembly reaffirmed their solidarity with the new Commissioner, who is a proud son of Idu-Obosiukwu Community.

They extended their felicitations to Prince Umejuru on the remarkable milestone in his career and eagerly anticipated the positive impact he is poised to bring to his new role, underlining their unwavering support for Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s administration as a whole.