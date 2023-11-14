Gov Fubara Needs Every Encouragement To Succeed – Clergyman

The Rivers people and residents have been advised to join hands and support the Rivers state governor, Amaopusenibo Siminilayi Fubara to succeed in the onerous task of governance.

This advice was given by a clergyman, Special Senior Apostle Christopher Anujuo (JP) of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Diobu province, Port Harcourt in course of receiving a prestigious Award of Excellence in appreciation of his sacrifices and contributions to humanity and the society at large especially in ESOCS Church from a reputable Media Consultants.

He said the consolidation and continuity agenda of the present administration is good but advised further that the governor should use the opportunity offered him to carve a niche for himself by prioritizing the welfare and well-being of the people he is serving.

Apostle Anujuo thanked Gov Fubara for the free buses he brought to help the masses cushion the pains of the fuel subsidy removal but added that the vehicles appears inadequate. “There’s need for him to purchase more buses and distribute to the 23 LGAs for effective services to the suffering masses.

He further said that there is need for the RSG to initiate more intervention programmes that will bring down the prices of food stuffs and other services because there is hardship in the land “, he declared.

The man of God equally urged Gov Fubara to ensure that he takes charge of the state affairs as Chief Executive Officer of the state irrespective of whatever pact that brought him into power.

With regards to the disagreement between the Executive and the Legislature, Anujuo advised that all the stakeholders should sheathe their swords and work in harmony once more in the overall interest of the state as according to him no development can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour.

He also used the opportunity to encourage investors and artisans in the state to partner with the state government to improve the living standard of the people.

SSA Anujuo alias Omo equally used the opportunity to appeal to Christians to embrace God fully especially this time around through the exhibition of love, humility and charity as according to him “these are some of the qualities of God, we need now,” adding that from all indications, the second coming of Christ is near, urging everybody to get ready for Him.

He also advised the political class to close the gap between the rich and the poor to avoid what he called avoidable revolution caused by severe hunger, hardship, poverty and unnecessary deaths that is ravaging the land.

While renewing the allegiance between the Indigenes and Non Indigenes in the state, the man of God said it is important for the Rivers state government to improve their relationship for their mutual benefits and as well reduce the cost of education and house rents in the state.

He equally appealed to the governor to consider approving soft loans for traders to boost their businesses in order to combat the rising inflation in the land.

According to him, “the political leaders should consider the suffering of the masses. There is no corollation in giving the populace two cups of rice paper household as palliatives while the elected politicians are gifted SUV official cars worth N160m each in addition to cash gift”, he said.

The man of God also frowned at the overbloated cabinet appointments by the Federal Government at a time people are forced to make sacrifices for the country’s Economic revival.