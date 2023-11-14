Development Of Rivers State Remains My Focus – Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has urged Rivers people to put behind them the discomfort created by the political tension experienced days ago and join efforts with his administration in its determination at ensuring continuous peace and development in the State.

Sir Fubara spoke at the opening of 2023/2024 legal year and re-dedication church service which held at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Hospital Road in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The governor pointed to the fact that the immediate past Governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike who, l have always called my Oga, is still my Oga, regardless of whatsoever that has happened in the last few days, and l never recruited anybody to malign any person.

The FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike was at the church service where they both exchanged handshakes and pleasantries.

In his sermon, captioned “Fear Not”, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja said the spirit of fear needs to be overcome by firm trust in God and urged the judicial officers to uphold the truth fearlessly in the discharge of their duties.

In a related development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara assured of providing tangible support that will help in creating sustainable environment to foster effective judicial independence and the efficiency of justice delivery in the State.

Governor Fubara who also spoke at a Special Court session held at the Ceremonial Court Hall, Court C, High Court Complex, Port Harcourt marking the opening of 2023/2024 legal year, noted that though the judiciary and justice delivery system in the State is still a work in progress, even though so much has been achieved in the last eight years when compared with most States of the federation in terms of institutional infrastructure, strength, capacity and competence.

“The new court house complexes, for both State and Federal Courts, the automated filing system, and the improved working conditions, including the provision of vehicles, and accommodations for judicial officers, constitute significant measures from the government towards achieving judicial effectiveness and efficiency in our State.

While launching the book titled, History of Rivers State Judiciary, A Compendium of Personalities on the Bench, Governor Fubara supported the effort with the sum of N50M as he assured that his administration will not relent in improving the welfare of judicial officers, and commended the Chief Judge of Rivers State for his leadership and resourcefulness.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi applauded the governor for his quality leadership and efforts, and used the special court session to present the judicial scorecard of the previous year.