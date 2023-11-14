More Groups Drum Support For Hon. Job’s Second Term Bid

The people of Orashi under the aegis of Orashi National Congress have thrown their weight behind the Executive Chairman, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Vincent Job, DSSRS, JP.

The group made their intention known when they paid a solidarity visit to the Chairman in his office at Omoku, Headquarters of the Local Government.

In his address presented on the visit, President-General, Orashi National Congress, Comrade EmeniIbe extolled the leadership qualities of the Council Chairman, whom he described as pragmatic and faithful in the discharge of his duty, mostly in the areas of security, healthy cohesion and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic groups in the Local Government.

He further commended the Chairman for his developmental strides in critical sectors of the local economy and declared the support of the group for the Chairman’s second term bid.

Responding, Executive Chairman, Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Vincent Job, DSSRS, JP thanked the Orashi National Congress for the visit and pledged to partner them in the scheme of things.

He said his administration will continue to use available resources to better the lot of rural dwellers and charged them to keep faith with him.

On the issue of second term, the Executive Chairman said as long as power belongs to God, he will only do the little he will do and allow God to do the rest.

The programme featured solidarity speech by HRH, Amb. Bright Abali while prayers were offered for the success of Hon. Vincent Job’s second term bid.

Sixteen members of the Congress attended the event.