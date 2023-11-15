Ariolu Commences Training Of Fifty Obio/Akpor Youths On Trucking

The Ariolu led administration of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area today officially commenced the training of fifty Obio/Akpor youths on Trucking.

Ariolu, while addressing the beneficiaries, stated that this vocational training is part of his administration’s focal thrust which centres on the youths of the Local Government Area.

“The purport of this meeting is to handover our 50 selected youths from our LGA to proceed to their training on how to operate heavy duty trucks.This program is youth based and it is for the benefit of the young men in our local government area. This is in furtherance of our belief, that the Centre of our thrust in governance is on our Youths.”

“We want our youths to be positively productive, and this is also to emphasise on my take, that our youths in OBALGA are productive youths. The Ace driving school is a globally recognised driving school, we took our time to choose this driving school to train you on how to drive heavy duty trucks.”

The Council Boss urged the beneficiaries to make good use of this opportunity and be of good conduct throughout the course of training.

“We are about two years plus in office and to God be the glory who has given us the ability to impact directly on our people through our programs and policies. Ace driving school is a renowed school and truck drivers are in high demand accross the world. I pray you to remain focus, take this vocation seriously because it is for your good. The joy I would have is that tomorrow, by the time you must have graduated, you will become gainfully employed.”

“As you go for this training, have it at the back of your mind that you are Ambassadors of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. You are representing us, so be of good conduct and character. We want reports of good behaviour and dilligence.”

On his part, team Lead Of ACE driving school, Mr Nduka Ejoor lauded the Chairman for embarking on this vocational training and assured him that the students will be trained professionally.

“I must thank the honourable Chairman for embarking on this training program. This is the first time that a Local Government chairman is sponsoring youths to train in our establishment. You are lucky to have a chairman that is actually the Chairman of the people.”

“Ace Centre driving school has been in the business of driver training for over twenty five years. We have a wealth of expertise and I want to assure you Mr Chairman, that they will be trained professionally and responsibly. At the end of this training you will be certified, not because you attended our training but because we trained you and you passed our test. You must merit it. Like the Chairman said, this is a vocational training, it is a life meal ticket, truck drivers are in high demand across the world. ”

Giving the Vote of Thanks, Mr Bright Ogbonda on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the chairman for extending his wave of projects to them. He assured the chairman that they will take their classes serious and make him proud.

The Meeting had the presence of the Deputy Chairman Of Council, Dame Chinyeru Agbara Esq, Hon Prince Achor Nna; Leader Obio Akpor 9th Legislative Council, Hon Promise Ogbonda; The Chief Of Staff Obio Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Newman Ogbonda; The Supervisor For Youth And Sports Obio Akpor Local Government Area, Hon India Amadi; Supervisor For Agriculture Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, BarrLeslieEjekwu; Legal Adviser of Council, Hon Buduziri Amadi, Chief Protocol, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Special Advisers Of Council and other Political Appointees.