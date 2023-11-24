Oba Of Ogbaland Receives Delegation Of Int’l Ministerial Congress Of Church Of God (7 Day)

A first class Traditional Ruler in Rivers State, the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Barr. (Dr) Nwachuku Obuoha Nnam – Obi III has beckoned on the leadership of the Church of God (Seventh Day) world-wide to establish a university in Ogbaland, a kingdom endowed with abundance human and natural resources.

The Ogba monarch who made the call while playing host to 45 Nation Delegation of

International Ministerial Congress of Church of God (Seventh Day) incorporated led by its President General, Robert Crawford from Jamaica who paid him a courtesy call at his palace at Omoku on Sunday 19/11/2023 assured that if his request is granted, land for the project will not be a hindrance.

He called for religious harmony and eradication of ignorance in Nigeria through provision of quality Education as part of missionary work, and urged his guests to use the opportunity of their visit to Nigeria to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

According to a press Release signed by the palace media officer, Prince Charles Amadike – Otoboh, JP (Mboh krikri). Oba Nwachuku Nnam Obi III extended his appreciation to the Church for graciously choosing Port-Harcourt, the garden city of Nigeria and Capital of Rivers State to hold their International Ministerial Congress and also for paying him courtesy visit and wished them God’s Journey mercies to their various countries and destinations.

The traditional rulers described the visit as significant and historical as it coincided with the day the Ogba people are unveiling her 2023 Nchaka (Egwu Ogba) Festival.

In his speech, leaders of the delegation, Robert Crawford has told their host that they were in Rivers State, south/south Nigeria for a global spiritual gathering of the Church which kick started from 13th November, 2023

He thanked the Oba for the warm reception accorded them and congratulated him in his peaceful ascension to the Eze Ogba throne and wished him peaceful and fruitful reign.

Earlier in his brief remarks, the facilitator of the visit who is the Osoemeri of Ogbaland Bro Felix Amaechi Obuah, DSSRS, JP (AKA. Go Round) disclosed that over 75 countries were attending the conference which is the first to be hosted in Africa with Nigeria being the first country and Rivers State having the opportunity to host the all-important International Conference and gave God Almighty all the glory.

Highlight of the visit was a special prayer for the peace, unity and progress of Ogbaland in particular, Rivers State and indeed the entire Nigeria in General.