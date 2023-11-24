Okrika Grammar School Set For Overhaul As Gov. Fubara Gives Nod

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has given the green light for a comprehensive overhaul of Okrika Grammar School in Okrika Local Government Area.

The announcement came during the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Diocese of Okrika at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Okrika, on November 18, 2023.

Represented by Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara underscored the pivotal role of Okrika Grammar School, highlighting its significant contributions not only to Okrika but to the entire state of Rivers.

“This premier college has nurtured exceptional individuals who have excelled in various fields—producing Senior Advocates of Nigeria, numerous Professors, esteemed Medical Doctors, and impacting various facets of life, significantly contributing to the development of Rivers State,” emphasized Governor Fubara.

Expressing gratitude to the Church and its prayers for the success of his administration, Governor Fubara urged continued prayers for the sustenance of peace in Rivers State.

In his sermon themed “Celebrating the Goodness of God,” based on Psalm 23:6, Guest Preacher Ven. Richard Okpara emphasized the need for justice, humility, prayer, devotion to the Scriptures, and unconditional love among members for the continuous growth of the Church.

Acknowledging the Governor’s commitment to rehabilitate Okrika Grammar School, Pioneer Bishop Rt. Rev. Tubokosemie Abere (RTD) thanked Governor Fubara and prayed for the fulfillment of this promise, invoking divine grace and resources for its realization.

The 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion, graced by dignitaries from diverse spheres, was hosted by His Lordship Rt. Rev. Enoch and Mrs. Aikiogha Atuboyedia, Bishop of the Diocese of Okrika, reflecting a gathering of significance and honor.