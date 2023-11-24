News

Gov. Fubara Honoured By Church Of Nigeria Niger Delta Diocese

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has been conferred with the Platinum Procreator Award by the Church of Nigeria Niger Delta Diocese, Anglican Communion.

Governor Fubara received the Award during the 70th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Niger Delta Diocese at St Cyprian’s Church, Hospital Road in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, 19th November, 2023.

Speaking through his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara thanked the Church immensely for the recognition, stressing that he was humbled that the Church, the congregation, the Bishops and everybody has recognized him as the worthy son of the Anglican Communion.

While assuring the Church of continuous partnership in the quest to lift up the Banner of Christ, Governor Fubara said he was quite impressed with what the Church has done in the past and what they plan to do in future, including the endowments which according to him, was worthy of emulation and commendations, noting that 70 years was significant both in human life and the Bible.

