News

Tony Okocha Resumes Officially At NDDC

Photo of Polycarp Nwaeke Polycarp Nwaeke Send an email 30 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Tony Okocha

….Promises To Bring What Is due For Rivers

Tony Okocha, the Rivers State Representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board has officially resumed duty at Corporate Headquarters of the Commission at Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt.

He resumed on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, with a promise to make sure that what is due for Rivers State would get to her.

Okocha urged the staff to work in one accord and synergy with him in order to be able to catapult NDDC to enviable heights.

Stressing that he was not a know all, or do all leader, the former Chief of Staff said the maximum cooperation of his Staff will enable him to excel, especially against the backdrop that he has to work with other Professionals on the Board.

Okocha, along other members of the Niger Delta Development Commission Board were inaugurated last week by the Minister of the Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh in Abuja.

Photo of Polycarp Nwaeke Polycarp Nwaeke Send an email 30 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Polycarp Nwaeke

Polycarp Nwaeke

Related Articles

King Abi Calls For Collaborative Efforts In Moving Bayelsa Forward

3 mins ago

Gov Fubara Charges New Rivers CP To Be Professional  In Fighting Crime

8 mins ago

Oba Of Ogbaland Receives Delegation Of Int’l Ministerial Congress Of Church Of God (7 Day)

18 mins ago

Okrika Grammar School Set For Overhaul As Gov. Fubara Gives Nod

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button