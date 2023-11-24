Tony Okocha Resumes Officially At NDDC

….Promises To Bring What Is due For Rivers

Tony Okocha, the Rivers State Representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board has officially resumed duty at Corporate Headquarters of the Commission at Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt.

He resumed on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, with a promise to make sure that what is due for Rivers State would get to her.

Okocha urged the staff to work in one accord and synergy with him in order to be able to catapult NDDC to enviable heights.

Stressing that he was not a know all, or do all leader, the former Chief of Staff said the maximum cooperation of his Staff will enable him to excel, especially against the backdrop that he has to work with other Professionals on the Board.

Okocha, along other members of the Niger Delta Development Commission Board were inaugurated last week by the Minister of the Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh in Abuja.