Andoni Stakeholders Endorse Awortu For Second Tenure

Stakeholders from Andoni LGA of Rivers state over the weekend in Port Harcourt were unanimous in their decision in passing a confidence vote on the council chairman, Hon (Barr)Erastus Charles Awortu for what they noted is his superlative performance since assumption of office 2 years ago.

In a communique signed and made available to the press after an intensive seminar organized by ERASTUS SUPPORT GROUP (ESG), a socio-political group campaigning for the council boss’ second coming and to chart a way forward for the rapid development of the area, they all agreed as a reflection of the confidence they repose in him that the chairman has done well and should be given another opportunity to complete the good work he started.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, chief Metong B. R. Urombo (SAN)ably represented by Barr. Joe J. Egbeyayi poured encomium on the stakeholders for the interest they have shown in their LG and expressed his belief on them to patriotically discuss and provide a blue print for the development of the area for the welfare and well-being of all.

Also speaking in his welcome address, the Director-General of the ESG, Hon ( Barr) Esu C. Nte said the aim of the summit is how “Obolo of our dream can be realised”. He disclosed further that the formation of the group which cut across the entire eleven political wards in Andoni is poised to help the council chairman achieve set goal. He insisted that there must be a paradigm shift if there must be a change of narrative of the area.

The DG made it clear that the theme of the summit “Politics , A tool for Societal Development, Andoni LGA In Perspective” was carefully chosen to engender good governance , development of the LGA as well as the improvement of the people’s welfare.

The Panelists who were carefully selected to do justice to the chosen topics included Archbishop Elkana Hanson who spoke on the impact of politics on the Economy”; Prof (Mrs) Alice Nte, who spoke on the “Social impact of politics on women “; Prof Koto Gogo Kingston, who spoke on the “impact of politics on the Educational sector”; HRH Nla Irairon Edeh. Obolo II (JP)who spoke on the”impact of politics on the traditional institute” and Prof (Bishop) Sunday Daniel Ossat, who spoke on the “impact of politics on Religion”. They all proffer solution on how to improve their lot for the benefit of all.

Arong Emmanuel Esq, Secretary General of IDAA OBOLO ASSEMBLIES who led his group to the event in a chat with newsmen spoke glowingly about the council chairman’s performance and the need for all to support him in order to sustain the landmark achievement he has made.

He made it clear that indeed Hon Awortu has made his mark in all sectors. “Above all, he noted. the major area which stood him out is his ability to restore peace and tranquility on the area which he said Is the basis of his other developmental strides. Barr Arong however, advised that the chairman needs to give priority attention to the Human Capital Development as well as partnering with the state and federal governments to improve the tourism potentials of the area especially the Andoni annual Unity carnival.

The IDAA OBOLO ASSEMBLIES chieftain also suggested that the council chairman should consider establishing a Modular Refinery in the area for not only to provide employment opportunities for the Youths but that the development will make the by products available and affordable for the people as well as reducing the cost of fuel and kerosene in the state.

He recalled that Hon Awortu, as a true Obolo son and thorough breed of Andoni who understands the immediate and remote causes of the security architecture, socio- economic and infrastructural challenges bedeviling Andoni people he said was no problem for him hence his success story.

He confirmed that with the communiqué coming from the summit , the council chairman and indeed the stakeholders from the area will develop a blue print with which to consolidate on the achievements the Awortu administration recorded and used the opportunity to appeal for support for him to achieve more for them.

Highlights of the event was the unveiling of writing materials provided by the group by the stakeholders for distribution to various schools in Andoni.