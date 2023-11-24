CP Olatunji Disu Assumes Office As Rivers 45th CP

Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu assumed office last week Wednesday as the new head for Rivers State Police Command, succeeding CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycarp, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

CP Disu in a brief interview with Journalists, solicited the support and collaboration of the general public in the fight against crimes and criminality in Rivers State. The new Rivers Police Boss said He is dedicated to implementing proactive policing strategies and community-oriented approaches to ensure a safer and more secure Rivers State.

He said “I know the terrain, I will work with the people, partner with the people, together we shall succeed”.

Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, CP Disu has an illustrious career within the Nigeria Police Force since joining as a Cadet ASP in 1992 at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy Kaduna Annex. His academic accomplishments include a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education), a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies, an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence, a Master’s in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University, and a Master’s in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

CP Disu has served in various key positions across the nation, including OC Anti Fraud, State CID Katsina; Aide de Camp to the former Governor of Lagos State; Training Officer at the NPF Peacekeeping Department, leading the contingent during the Darfur crisis; Divisional Police Officer in Owo and Ikare in Ondo State; head of Special Anti Robbery Squads in Oyo and Ondo States. Notably, he previously served in Rivers State in capacities such as Anti-Kidnapping Squad leader, Divisional Police Officer in Elimbu and Elelenwo, Commander SARS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department.

CP Disu, who later served as Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Head of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Principal Staff Officer to the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has undergone extensive training both domestically and internationally, including courses on Small Arms and Smuggling in Botswana, Internet Fraud at Cambridge University, and the Strategic Leadership Command Course at Police Staff College Jos.

He is affiliated with esteemed professional bodies, including the International Institute of Certified Forensics Investigation Professional (IICFIP), International Academy of Forensics (IAF), National Association of Investigative Specialists, USA (NAIS), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Beyond his law enforcement duties, CP Disu is an accomplished athlete, holding medals from prestigious events like the US Open Judo Championship, Police Games, National Sports Festival, Nigeria Police First Veteran Championships, and the Armed Forces and Police Games. He holds a Third Dan Black Belt in Judo and serves as the Patron of the Nigeria Police Judo Association.