Oro-Esara Women Jubilate As King Worlu Inaugurates Women Council

The joy and happiness of Oro-Esara Women knew no bounds on 24th November, 2023 when the Nyerisi Mbam Oro-Esara (Iv) HRH King Sir (Hon.) Sidney Worlu inaugurated the newly constituted Oro-Esara Women’s Council with pomp and pageantry, at his prestigious Esara palace at Rumuokwurusi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. Those appointed as executives to run the affairs of the Women’s Council for the next two years are Chief (Mrs.) Gloria Wali (President), while the post of (Vice President) went to Mrs. Nancy Anya.

Other appointed executive include, Mrs. Elizabeth Ikwunga (Secretary), Mrs. Esther Michael Weli (Assistant Secretary), Dr. Mrs. Cordelia Nne Nwokeh (Treasurer), Lady Marvis Nelson Wali (Publicity Secretary), Mrs. Miriam Orlu (Financial Secretary).

Also in the executive are, Mrs. Mary Mbata (Assistant Financial Secretary) while the post of Provost I, was given to Mrs. Joy Amadi and Provost II went to Mrs. Blessing Achor.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony, the highly respected and soft-spoken paramount ruler Oro-Esara Kingdom, King S. O. Worlu disclosed that the previous women’s council in Oro- Esara Kingdom constituted by Late Nyerisi Mbam (III), Eze Amadl became inactive because of distractions.

This time around, the government recognized monarch and a member of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers Is praying to God to touch the heart of everyone in the kingdom to see the need to come together in one accord and work towards the progress and development of Oro-Esara Kingdom.

The Royal Father further revealed that the Exco members were carefully selected because of their pedigree. They are tested and trusted and the Eze-in-council believe that they will bring their wealth of experience to bear that will help to move the kingdom to greater heights. He also charged them to work as a team and carry everyone along and obey constituted authority. In his words: “I believe the coming on board of the Women’s Council will help breath a new wave of fresh Ideas Into the palace”, he said.

In her acceptance speech, the President who spoke on behalf of other executives, Chief Mrs. Goria Wali, promised to work for the upliftment of the kingdom. She further said that the Exco will be firm and resolute in carrying out the affairs of the Women’s Council without fear favour, praying that the Almighty God will grant them wisdom to take the council to enviable heights. She also used the opportunity to thank the king for the opportunity given to them to serve, promising that they will not disappoint”.

The oath of office was administered to the 10-women executive by the legal Adviser of Oro-Esara Kingdom, Chief (Barr) Lloyd Ctuonye amidst cheers and jubilations.