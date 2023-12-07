Goc Fubara Signs MOU For Provision Of 20,000 Housing Units, Spare Parts Market

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says the problem of housing for low income earners in the State, that has been a huge concern, is now being addressed with the planned construction of 20,000 units of affordable houses.

Sir Fubara spoke at the signing of two separate memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the state government and two other companies at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

For the development of RIV/TAF City Housing Project on 1000 hectares of land for the building of 20,000 housing units, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN) signed for the State government while the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mustapha Njie, signed for TAF Africa Global.

For the development of a new Central Spare Parts Market, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor also signed for the State government while the Chief Executive Officer, Okoh Jeff and Engr. Charles signed for GOSH Project Limited.

“I am happy to say that one of our greatest problems is housing for the low income earners. Our vision as at today, is to provide for those level of people and it is to give our people hope.”

On the spare parts market, Governor Fubara said that during the electioneering campaigns when the support of Ikoku traders was solicited, he promised to develop a modern market for them to show that his administration is very caring.

By the time the spare parts market starts up, we will have a central place where businesses that have to do with vehicles; repairs, sales and other associated activities will be established for the traders. It won’t be just a market, it will also bring about another level of development within that axis.”

The governor charged the investors to ensure immediate commencement of the projects directing them to ensure that the ground breaking holds in a week’s time to show the seriousness attached to the two projects.

Speaking for TAF Africa Global, Mr. Mustapha Njie said a subsidiary of his company called Pricewise Home Nigeria Limited will develop 20,000 housing in phases on the 1000 hectares of land and thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them to do the project.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Gosh, Mr Okoh Jeff assured that they will give the best dedication to delivering a central spare part market that will accommodate all traders in that business in one place.