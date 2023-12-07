ONELGA Chairman Pledges Support For Development Of Educational Infrastructure

Chairman, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area Hon. Vincent Job, has pledged his administration’s commitment at ensuring infrastructural development to enhance teaching, learning and other social activities in educational institutions.

The Chairman made the commitment when he unveiled the proposed SSUCOEN House of the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria, Federal College of Education (Tech.) Omoku Chapter at it’s 10th Anniversary celebration with the theme: “Resource Management and Income Diversification: A Panacea for Workers’ Sustainability and Retirement in a Changing World”.

In his address at the occasion Hon. Job who described the theme as apt blamed the non sustainability of life of the retired worker on corruption and misplacement of priority on the part of government and urged every worker to adopt the culture of effective and efficient saving system, create multiple streams of income to augment the monthly wages and allowances.

Provost of the Federal College of Education (Tech.) Omoku Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri thanked the leadership of SSUCOEN for working in synergy with other sister unions and management of the college, thereby enhancing industrial harmony and enjoined them to maintain the tempo.

He called on the Federal Government to improve on the funding of colleges of Education to ensure that tertiary education takes its pride of place in the country.

Dr. Ikenyiri, however thanked the federal government for making the rehabilitation fund available to improve basic facilities such as desks, tables boards and others, appealed for more and pledged to meet global best practices in educational development.

On his part, National President, SSUCOEN, Danladi Ali Msheliza while appreciating the Federal Government for releasing the rehabilitation fund to Federal Colleges of Education decried government’s demand for a 40 per cent remittance to the Federal Government coffers from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He called for immediate constitution of boards of federal Colleges of Education to facilitates implementation of promotion of SSUCOEN members and other sister union members.

The event featured cutting of anniversary cake while Hon. Vincent Job, was conferred with an award of outstanding leadership.