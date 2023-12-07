Group Commends Kwale  DPO, Scores Him High In Peace Development

The leadership of Atinga Coalition Support Group for PDP, a conglomerate of professionals, artisans and socio-cultural groups in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency has commended the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kwale Division, CSP Amb. Prof. Edwin Igoche, for his selfless service in maintaining peace and security in Kwale and its environs.

The group noted that since Prof. Edwin Igboche assumed duty as the DPO, Kwale Division, a lot of changes have been made most especially, the state of the station’s infrastructure and prompt response of police to security threatened areas and emergencies and coordination of all security formations towards ensuring a coordinated peaceful environment within Kwale environs.

“As a lawyer, Dr Edwin as we observed has brought his wealth of knowledge to the police service in Kwale by ensuring that justice is served to deserving complainants or accused in line with professional practice and police code of conduct. His personal relationship with all stakeholders and interest groups is second to none and this has brought significant improvement in peaceful environment enjoyed in Kwale today”, a statement signed by the secretary of the group, Azubuike Enete noted.

The President General of Atinga Coalition Support Group, Comr Emmanuel Obah while speaking at a meeting scored the DPO high in maintaining interpersonal relationship and using same to carry out his job.

He stated that the Kwale Division has been up and doing in terms of security and called for more support for the police to double their efforts most especially, in the coming festive season. He hoped the season will be the most peaceful ever to be witnessed in Kwale due to the readiness of the police.

He thanked the DPO, CSP Amb. Prof. Edwin Igoche for his proactiveness and continuous training and retraining of the police officers as well as other security formations working with him in Kwale Division. He further urged the youths in Kwale to go about their businesses during the yuletide peacefully.

The President-General of the Atinga Coalition Support Group for PDP, Comr. Emmanuel Obah who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Delta State Governor, thanked Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for ensuring that security across Delta State is topmost priority in his M.O.R.E agenda and expressed his confidence in the Governor to drive development in Delta State through massive security stability.