Engr. Derefaka Moves To Reposition NDBDA

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Engr. Mark Daso Derefaka has initiated moves to reposition the Basin.

To do this, the pragmatic leader has engineered infrastructural revolution that would soon set the Basin to positive growth.

According to a press release made available to National Network, Engr. Derefaka had embarked on this laudable project without minding the dearth of funds in the Authority.

The man is said to be bringing his wealth of experience as a grassroot engineer and someone who grew from grass to grace in the Basin Authority to perform the miracle of transforming the once moribund NDBDA to a highly prestigious body.

The release stated that Engr. Derefaka had a vision of making the Authority a mini headquarters and a centre for agro-produce. He is also said to be planning to make NDBDA a known name in Abuja with a view to attracting rapid development to the area and the country at large.

According to the statement, the MD has the political will to execute his development plans for the authority, even though the decision may be painful.

By the time he was through with his plans, there would be total change and accountability, modern water factory would be in place, arrangement would be made for snail and poultry farms at Kpong, piggery and snail farms at Isiokolo, Delta State, cassava production and fish farm at Bayelsa State. Some of these, would be under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).

The result, it further stated, would be unprecedented infrastructure revolution across the Niger Delta region.

Another milestone, the MD has recorded was the training of NYSC staff and youths drawn from various geo-political zones of its operation on capacity building and management workshop, which is in line with the directive of the Hon. Minister of Water Resources to the management of Rivers Basins to shift focus to commercialized activities.

The MD had said the training was aimed at re-orientating the mindset of the staff of the Authority in achieving commercialization in the sector. He had urged the staff to live up to expectations and make agriculture part of the social responsibility.