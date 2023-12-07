Ele Monarch Bags Role Model Service To Humanity Award

The Amanyanabo of ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Felix Tammunoseipriala Okuru, Apina VII has been conferred with an award of Excellence as a role model in service to Humanity by the Topearl Institute of Catering and Hospitality, Tourism Management, Abuloma Road, Port Harcourt.

The award presentation which was part of the 17 Convocation ceremony of the institute was held on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In his speech after receiving the award, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru, commended the managing director of the school, Mrs. Ayo T. Sokari for her vision and mission of creating an opportunity for people to make a living in the profession and also expressed delight for making the Wakirike kingdom proud.

The Ele monarch however called on all to embrace the catering profession by enrolling with the institute for their livelihood, while enjoining the graduands to be good ambassadors of the school in any endeavor they find themselves, as well as the matriculants to work hard and sacrifice for the task ahead.

King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru who was the Royal Father of the Day also called on parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards to develop interest in catering profession as it has become a fast growing business opportunity for people.

He lauded the management and staff for their dedication to ensuring quality in service with the serene environment, urging them to keep up the tempo, while praying God to protect and give them the wisdom to take the institute to greater heights.

In her speech, the Rector of the school, Barr. Sokari Ikarama opined that the profession is for all genders as they aim at producing quality and efficient caterers in the society, adding that despite the challenges, they will remain focused to give the best to the society, appealing for assistance.

Other awardees include the Amanyanabo of Kala-Ogoloma, HRM Dr. Goddy Idaminabo Idikisime Olunwa who was the Special Royal Father of the Day, Amanayanbo of Obomuton-Chiri, Port Harcourt, HRM King Darrick Acheseomie Obomuton IX, Chief Boma Maxwell, Hon Tonye Abere, Hon Princess IB Ogan, Chief Sam Achebelema Igah, High Chief Otonye Obom Wariboko, Chief Godfrey Augustus Oruboko and Chief Joseph Igbiks Orumo Giali while Surveyor Emmanuel Ogbonda of PHCCIMA also graced the occasion.