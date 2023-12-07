Ikwerre PDP Stakeholders Pledge Support For Gov Fubara

Rising from an emergency meeting over the weekend in Isiokpo, some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resolved to throw their weight behind the embattled State Chief Executive, Amaopusenibo, Sir Siminalayi Fubara in the interest of the state.

The group were particularly elated for the electoral victory of the governor at the Appeal Court inspite of the distraction he is facing in course of his duties.

Speaking with newsmen at the sidelines of the meeting one of the stakeholders from Ward One, Ogbodo, Dr Goodluck Nwobike said the governor deserves their unflinching support not only because he has shown capacity to advance the state to the next level but because he is a worthy in-law.

“We congratulate the governor over the Appeal Court ruling that affirmed his victory as the duly elected governor of Rivers state”.

According to him “besides Gov Fubara who no doubt is a peaceful, quiet and visionary leader has equally demonstrated that he can work satisfactorily under pressure with the political crisis that erupted in the state recently”, he said.

Dr Nwobike further commended the governor for the feat recorded so far in the state and urged him not to be distracted, describing the face-off between him and his enstranged predecessor Nyesom Wike, as a divine arrangement to further announce the governor.

The PDP Stakeholder used the opportunity to advise the opposition party leaders especially, Mrs Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party, Arch. Tonye Cole of the APC and Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs of the Accord party to sheathe their swords and join hands with the Fubara administration to take the state to the next level.