More Democratic Dividends For ONELGANS As Job Commissions Town Hall Projects In Ogbogu, Obite Communities

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) witnesses a significant stride towards communal development following the inauguration of two pivotal town hall projects in Ogbogu and Obite communities by the Executive Chairman of the council, Hon Vincent Job.

Spearheaded by the esteemed Councilor of Ward 8, Hon. Bridget Oreke, these initiatives signify a substantial infusion of democratic benefits into the grassroots.

During the separate commissioning ceremonies held in Ogbogu and later in Obite, Hon. Job highlighted the essential role of these town halls in providing a conducive space for community gatherings and various social activities. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to enhancing community infrastructure for the welfare of the residents.

Represented by Vice-Chairman Hon. Stella Agada, Job commended Hon. Bridget Oreke for her visionary leadership in initiating these projects. He pledged ongoing support to introduce more initiatives aligned with democratic dividends.

Calling for the protection of these vital community assets from vandalism and unauthorized access, Chairman Job urged the youth and community leaders to safeguard these newly established spaces.

In her passionate address, Hon. Bridget Oreke reiterated her unwavering dedication to serving her constituents and ensuring that these projects serve the collective welfare of the communities.

The warm reception of the ONELGA Council delegation by chiefs, elders, and women in both Ogbogu and Obite towns underscores the importance of unity and development at the grassroots level.

Expressing gratitude for the projects, the Community Development Committee Chairpersons in both communities emphasized their role in fostering community growth.

Ochiohas and CDC Chairpersons in the two communities echoed appreciation for the town halls, highlighting their pivotal contribution to community development and unity.

The commissioning of these town halls marks a promising stride in empowering grassroots communities and fostering a stronger sense of unity and development in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.