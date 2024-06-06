Rev’d Canon Jerry, Wife Tie Knot, Renew Marriage Vow

…As Family, Friends, Colleagues Besiege Kono Town

Sunday, June 2, 2024 will remain memorable in the annals of Kono Town, in Khana Local government Area of Rivers state, as the day when the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam and his beloved wife, Cate Promise Lesor Jerry-Needam climbed to the altar to solemnize their union.

The radiant celebration was marked by the lovely renditions of the famous St. Luke’s CACN choir, led by Evangelist Blessing Yaede.

A special number was composed and dedicated to the groom, chronicling his marital journey with his sweetheart, Promise.

The event was graced by an array of notable personalities from the media and ecclesiastical communities, reflecting Rev. Canon Jerry Needam’s respected stature in both journalism and religious circles.

Members of the pen fraternity in Rivers State, led by the state Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ike Wigodo, attended the ceremony, along with the staff and editorial team of National Network newspaper.

Among the eminent guests were the Most Rev. (Dr.) Monday B. Needom, J.P., Archbishop of the Rivers Province 2, CACN; Rt. Rev’d MacJob Nkparo, Bishop of Bori Diocese, CACN; Ven. Goodluck Owubokiri, the Chairman of the occasion; Elder (Arc) Eebee, JP.; Sir Hon. Lekiyah Deeyah, JP.; and other principal officers of the church.

Also present were the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Jones Jaja; the Head of the Department of Development Communication, RSU, Prof. Baribon Nsereka; the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of National Network newspaper, Mr. Chris Konkwo; and former Chairman of the NUJ in the state, Elder Ayo Tamuno.

The state branch of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), led by the Chairman, Mrs. Susan Serekara, along with Dr. Ijeoma Tuboyedia and Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Anosike, also graced the occasion.

In an inspiring message titled “Serve the Lord with Joy,” the Archbishop of Port Harcourt Province 2, CACN, the Most Rev. (Dr.) M.B. Needom, JP., emphasized the importance of embracing joy in the service of the Lord.

He urged the newlyweds to find delight in God’s presence and to cherish this day as the happiest in their lives.

The atmosphere was one of warmth and camaraderie, as attendees celebrated the couple’s love story, which stands as a testament to their shared dedication to faith and service.

The reception that followed was a vibrant affair, featuring heartfelt toasts, joyous music, and a sumptuous feast that left everyone in high spirits.

In the vote of thanks, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam expressed his overwhelming gratitude, saying,

“This day is a manifestation of God’s grace in our lives. We are overwhelmed by the love and support shown by everyone here. Our hearts are full, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter together, grounded in our faith and the joy it brings.”