Vigilante/Protesters Clash: Suspects Transferred To SCIID

The Rivers State Police Command says it has transferred nine suspects arrested in violent clash between protesters and OSPAC (vigilante) members in Egbeda community, Emohua Local Government Area last week Friday to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discrete investigation.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Rivers State Police spokesperson made the disclosure to our reporter while giving update on the incident.

We reliably gathered that five out of the nine arrested suspects are vigilante members.

At least one person was killed, one house burnt and five members of OSPAC(local vigilante) in Egbeda, Emohua.

We learnt that the deceased, Oregi from Omuipo clan in Egbeda community and other Youth were marching round the community to protest against the choice of a particular Community Liason Officer (CLO) to a construction company handling the Egbeda-Elele road construction when the vigilante members intercepted them which resulted to the death of Oregi.

Our source disclosed that while the protest was ongoing, some of the OSPAC members intercepted the peaceful protesters at Egbeda round about and ordered them to disperse but the Youth refused on the ground that they have right to peaceful protest.

The source disclosed that an OSPAC member popularly known as Muffi said to be their commander got infuriated and allegedly opened fire on the protesters resulting to the death of Oregi while one other person was said to have sustained gunshot injuries.

It was gathered that the Egbeda Police Division responded on time to arrest the prime suspect, aka Muffi and four other members of OSPAC. Some unidentified Youth were also said to have stormed Omordu clan in Egbeda and burnt the house of Muffi, the OSPAC Commander.