Abajah Town Union Holds Prayer, Thanksgiving Session

Abajah Town Union in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State has held a one day prayer and thanksgiving session at  its headquarters, Nkwonyeukwu.

In his sermon, the presiding pastor of Assembly of God’s Church Abajah, Rev Ihieukwu Emeka Canice, in his sermon charged the people to refrain from evil especially now that there is total resolution to seek the face of God.

He further praised God for the peaceful emergence of the newly elected executives on the town and assured them of  God’s compassion upon their land.

The man of God who praised the organizers for choosing 2 chl 7 : 13&14 ” If My People Who Are Called By My Name Shall Humble Themselves ….” as the theme prayed God to forgive their sins and heal their land.

Other men of God who took various prayer points interceding for peace,progress and unity of the town included Catholic Priests, Anglican Pastors and pentecostal pastors.

Earlier in his address, the President General of Abajah Town Union, Dcn Eddy Anosike harped on he importance of the programme in Abajah Ancient Kingdom.

He noted that prior to the successful election of Abajah Town Union on 29th Dec 2023 that brought him into power, the town has been battling with leadership tussle.

The President General who recalled that he had in his inaugural speech promised to commit the entire town into God’s hands informed that the first thing he did on assumption of office  was to constitute a Prayer Organizing Committee headed by Evan. Damian Onuegbu.

Expressing hope that the programme which was streamed life to enable everyone especially those abroad to participate has ushered in peace into the town, he maintained  that when praises are offered to God,he opens the doors of heaven and showers blessings unto the people.

He further said that they drawing upon the grace of God by prayer and thanksgiving is an assurance that God’s grace will continually be upon Abajah.

He lauded the committee for organising such a prayer quake which was unanimously endorsed by all Abajans including those in diaspora and  promised to look into their appeal of making the programme an annual event.

Dcn Anosike thanked the Eze and his cabinet for participating in the program as well as all those who through their moral and financial contributions made the programme a huge success  while praying God to replenish their pockets.

