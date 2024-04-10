Oginigba Kingdom Welcomes New Chiefs In Historic Ceremony

The Oginigba Kingdom in Obio/Akpor LGA witnessed a momentous occasion as HRH King Amb. Dr Gershon Bekwele Odum Odum JP, the paramount ruler/Nye-We-Eli of Oginigba Kingdom, installed nine new chiefs into the Oginigba Council of Chiefs and Elders.

The representatives of Evo Kingdom, including HRH Eze Chukwugbam of Rumurulu and High Chief Clement Eke, Eze Chimerum 1 of Woji Town, were present to witness and officiate the installation event.

Eze Odum, the paramount ruler of Oginigba Kingdom, explained that the expansion of the Oginigba Council of Chiefs aims to ensure credible representation. He urged the newly installed chiefs to actively engage with the Oro-Evo Council of Chiefs and participate in their activities. Eze Odum also emphasized the importance of the chiefs being responsible ambassadors of the kingdom and avoiding actions that could tarnish their honor.

In addition, Eze Ezebunwo Adele of Rumumasi advised the chiefs to foster unity and collaboration with their paramount ruler. He emphasized that working harmoniously with Eze Odum is crucial for harnessing the abundant resources of the land and promoting development. The newly installed chiefs expressed their gratitude to Eze Odum and promised to work diligently to advance the Oginigba Council of Chiefs and elders.

The installation ceremony also served as an opportunity for Chief Opara to address the youth of Oginigba, urging them to reject violence and cultism and engage in constructive activities. The newly installed chiefs include Chief Solomon Eze Opara as Eze Chiachiga, Chief Chimaobi Israel Chinda as Eze Ozu-Nyerwe-Oro-Nda Why, Chief Anthony Sunday as Eze Nmegbubuoma, Chief Emmanuel Odum as Eze Ogbuga 1 of Oginigba, Chief Samuel Dike as Eze Ekwu, Chief Frederick Ndamati Ikpakwu as Eze Aliri’rim 1 of Oginigba, Chief Hon. John Amadi as Eze Badubulachi 1 of Oginigba, and Chief Charles Chijioke Amadi as Hichenumenuie 1 of Oginigba.