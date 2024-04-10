Ebenezer Brown Isobonye Earns Prestigious Senibo Title In Opobo Kingdom

Opobo Town in Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State witnessed a momentous occasion on Saturday, March 30, 2024, as friends, relatives, and associates gathered to celebrate the induction of Senibo Ebenezer Brown Isobonye into the esteemed Kalaomuso Supreme Senate. The ceremony took place at Chief John Brown Gula, Kalaomuso Polo, Opobo Kingdom.

The day was blessed with perfect weather, adding to the joy and splendor of the ceremony, even as the sun shone brightly, casting a warm glow upon the gathering, and creating an atmosphere of jubilation and camaraderie.

To honour the inductee who is a renowned soccer enthusiast and former Captain of Darl United All Stars FC of Port Harcourt, the Opobo AllStars and Selected AllStars locked horns in a thrilling novelty football match, captivating the attendees with their athletic prowess. The atmosphere was further enlivened by captivating cultural performances by the Awo Ibim Group and Uwa Wu Nke-Onye Movement of Nigeria.

The presence of distinguished dignitaries added grandeur to the event, including the revered Alapu of Kalaomuso Polo, which included Alabo Emmanuel Casy Cole Yellowe Brown JP and Alabo Edwin Cockeye Brown JP.

Also in attendance were Amaopusenibo Bobo Sofiri Brown JP, Amaopusenibo (Barr) A.A. Brown Ksc, Amaopusenibo Adagogo Cockeye Brown PhD, Ksc; Senibo (Hon) Micheal DPC Brown and Senibo (Hon) Felix Yellowe Brown.

Also present were Senibo Young Tubotamuno Uranta, Prof (Hon) Jones Jaja, Prof Kennedy Wariso, and Dr. Micheal P.D. Peterside.

Other notable personalities like Senibo Victor F.C.J Brown, Senibo Donald T Brown PhD, Senibo Henshaw PC Brown, Senibo (Pastor) Abinye Brown, Senibo Tonye Datubo Brown, Hon. Orukwem Amadi Oparelli – former Mayor Phalga, and Members of Opobo Elder Statesmen graced the occasion as well.

Representatives from the National Union Of Opobo Students and the Opobo United AllStars Club were also present, showcasing their support for Senibo Ebenezer Brown Isobonye.

In their respective speeches during the induction, the Alapu charged and admonished Senibo Ebenezer Brown Isobonye, imparting words of wisdom and guidance as he embarks on his new role.

In response, Senibo Brown Isobonye expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed on him and pledged to serve the Kalaomuso Supreme Senate with dedication and passion.

The colourful ceremony will forever be etched in the hearts of those who witnessed this momentous occasion, marking a significant milestone in Senibo Ebenezer Brown Isobonye’s personal and professional journey.