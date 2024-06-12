All Hail Eze Ikemba I Of Etche Ethnic Nationality

History was made on Tuesday May 14,2024 as the Etche revered monarch, His Royal Eminence, Eze E. M. B. Opurum (MFR), Ochie of Etche Ethnicity in Etche LGA of Rivers state added another feather to the cap of the Royal Excellency, Eminent King Prof. Amb Onyeche Promise Obinna by his installation and induction into Etche Ethnicity Supreme Local Government Area Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs as Eze Ikemba I of the Kingdom. comprising the two Local Govt Areas (Etche and Omuma LGAs).

According to His Eminence Eze Opurum at the event, “the candidate’s rich academic and Royal background impact in the society including his achievements within the short period he was in-charge as the EZE IKEMBA I/”Onye ishiala Ulakwo Agwuruisi Ancient Kingdom in Etche LGA identified him as a veritable material for the position ” and advised all to give him maximum support to achieve more for them.

The crowd at the ancient palace of the Etche monarch whose representatives cut across all the clans of the two LGAs of Rand Omuma agreed in unison on his nomination and cheered excitedly as the young King and his beautiful wife ( OGBETI ONYECHE PRISCA OGECHI) were decorated with their Royal regalia and paraphernalia.

The highpoint of the historic event was the reading of the rich citation of the widely travelled King to the cheering of the various dancing groups that escorted the entourage from the Royal Exquisite palace at Ulakwo to Egbelu Ndashi venue and back with intermittent canon shots heralding engagement at the palatial palace of the monarch.

Another highlight was the signing and issuance of the coronation certificate by His Eminence Eze Opurum.

At the reception ground, the leader of the Ulakwo Clan Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Godwin Ogu said they are fulfilled for the accomplishments recorded by their revered son and King, Eze Ikemba I and promised him all necessary support to achieve set goals. He tha ked all their friends and well-wishers for their various contributions to make the day a reality.

There were goodwill messages from very important personalities that graced the occasion, advising him on how to continue earning the support and respect of his subjects.

In a chat with newsmen,his wife HRH Ogbeti Ogechi Prisca Onyeche expressed happiness over the development and promised to give her husband all the moral, physical and Spiritual support needed him to succeed in the onerous task confirming the axiom that to whom much is given, much is equally expected.

The Deputy National Commander, Man O’ War Nigeria, Kriss Natty Rissi, the self – acclaimed Speaker of the less privileged, said the king whom he described as his friend of many years standing is eminently equipped enough to deliver on the demand of his office and appealed for his people to give him and his cabinet all the necessary support to succeed. He maintained that indeed king Onyeche is an eagle of many colours with an extraordinary strength which he noted, despite his tight schedule still find time for humanitarian services as a passion. He added that with the many awards in the king’s kitty, he has a long way to go.

Also speaking with newsmen, the Ikemba I of Etche Nationality himself said he is overwhelmed at the rain of appreciation for him, adding that he is encouraged to achieve more for his people. Eze Onyeche confessed that he is a strong believer of honesty and truth at all times, no matter whose ox is gored. On the added responsibilities that goes with his new office, Eze Ikemba I said he will adjust e accommodate the new responsibility with a mission to take Etche Ethnicity to greater heights. To earn the respect and support of his people, Eze Ikemba I said he will continue following his set objectives as the defender of the masses and king of the youths. He promised to synergize efforts with other stakeholders to make Etche better and greater than they met it especially in terms of culture and tradition and dignity of Etche ancestry.