Eid-el-Fitr Celebration: CP Tunji Disu Assures Sustained Effort At Improving Public Safety, Security

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc, congratulates the Muslim ummah in the state for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and wishes all faithful a blissful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He calls on the good people of the state to use this period of celebration for sober reflection and to offer prayers for the peace and progress of the state and the nation at large.

While felicitating with all Muslims, the Commissioner of Police hereby calls on religious leaders, worshippers, and residents of the state to cooperate with the police and other security agencies. He assures residents that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration and improve public safety.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Heads of Departments, and Divisional Police Officers to implement overt and covert security deployments throughout the state.

These measures are aimed at safeguarding lives and properties, providing security coverage to all worship and recreational centers, and conducting raids on identified troubled spots.

Additionally, all Police Divisions of the Command have been charged to activate their neighborhood policing beats.

Consequently, high visibility policing shall be maintained during and after the celebration. Police patrol vehicles have been strategically deployed on our highways, and government/ private critical infrastructure shall be protected.

Furthermore, all entry and exit routes into the state have been fortified.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urges the good people of the state to be peaceful and celebrate in moderation.

In case of any distress, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers: – Control Room: 08032003514 – Public Response Unit: 08161355218