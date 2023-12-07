Isreal-Hamas War: Nigeria Picks Turkey For 2024 Christian Pilgrimage

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), has announced Turkey as one of its latest pilgrimage destinations in the coming year 2024.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Reverend Yakubu Pam, said this at the Third Annual General Staff Retreat of the Commission with Partners from Turkey, held in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

Despite the numerous challenges encountered by the NCPC three years ago, which began with the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission was able to successfully execute six pilgrimages under the leadership of Reverend Yakubu Pam.

This retreat is for strategic planning, towards ensuring that the tempo is sustained, as it announces Turkey as the pilgrimage destination for the year 2024

While commending President Bola Tinubu for the support given to the commission, Reverend Pam, pledged that the commission, under his leadership, will continue to ensure that the welfare of staff remains a top priority.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed that his administration attaches great importance to the spiritual lives of citizens, and pledged to continue supporting pilgrimage activities.

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission has already visited the Christian Holy Sites in Turkey, and this retreat is part of its strategic plans for leadership transformation and productivity.