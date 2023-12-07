INEC Receives 25 New Applications For Party Registrations

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that 25 political associations have applied to be registered as political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the public presentation of the ‘NEEDS Assessment of Political Parties in Nigeria’, organised by the Kukah Centre and the European Union (EU).

Yakubu, who was represented by a National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Sam Olumekun, said “Despite harsh criticism that INEC has passed through, especially in the last couple of months, we have the National Assembly that emerged from the political parties.

There was a time we had many political parties before they were pruned down by legal requirements to 19.

“As at today, we have about 25 political associations that have applied that they want to register as political parties.

If political parties are not functioning well, why are groups coming up to seek registration as political parties?”

Also, Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, represented by the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh, said that in the last two decades, since the return to democracy in 1999, Nigeria’s political landscape has witnessed significant transformation, which can be attributed to the relentless efforts of various stakeholders and institutions, including Nigerians and political parties.

“However, it would be remiss of us not to acknowledge the issues that have marred our democratic culture. Lack of accountability, inclusivity, transparency, and impunity are some significant challenges that we must confront.

These issues have led to a decrease in public trust and confidence in political parties.

This we hope to change in the Tenth National Assembly,” Akpabio said.

The founder, Kukah Centre and Convener of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said that in the absence of a coherent narration of its history, Nigeria and Nigerians have often tried to find a series of alibis to plaster over the visible cracks on the walls of their memories.