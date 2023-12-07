Dr Happiness Arrested For Killing Woman, Selling Her Baby In Rivers

Barely two months after he was arrested for child trafficking, one “Dr” Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukeumere popularly called Dr. Hagi has been taken into the custody of the police again for allegedly killing a 20-year-old pregnant woman and selling her baby in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Taccording to reports, the quack doctor who operates Hagi Medical Center, at Abohga Igwuruta market road, Port Harcourt had performed surgery on a pregnant woman identified as Racheal Sampson to remove her baby.

The woman did not survive the surgery but the so-called Dr Hagi removed the baby and sold it to a yet to be identified buyer.

According to the sister of the deceased, Dr Happiness told a nurse to inform their family that Rachael died in a car accident.

She said, “On the 15th of November 2023, an anonymous lady called us to inform us that my sister had died in a car crash.

The informant sent us a fake number and told us that she got the tip-off from that number. We asked her where my sister’s body was deposited and she couldn’t say.

“We tried contacting the number she sent, but it proved abortive. Then, my parents went to Aba in search of my late sister’s body since an accident happened there.

However, the police and medical personnel told my parents that no woman died at the scene of the accident.

“We reported the development to the Police, and they helped us to track the anonymous lady who gave us the tip-off.

“The anonymous lady had claimed that she was POS agent and resided at Choba in Rivers State, but that was false as we found out that she was a nurse.

“She was eventually arrested and confessed that Dr. Happiness had brought my sister to stay with her for one week but came to pick her up on Monday, November 13.

“Two days later, he called the nurse and told her that my sister died while he was operating on her and instructed her not to tell the family.

He ordered her to blacklist our numbers. We weren’t even aware that Racheal was pregnant and we never took her to the doctor’s hospital.”

The nurses who worked with Dr. Happiness were questioned, and they admitted to being present when the doctor performed surgery on Racheal.

Popularly known as “Dr Hagi” of Hagi Medical Center, located at Abohga Igwuruta Market road, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers, he had earlier been arrested in October for allegedly trafficking four children to different parts of the country.

