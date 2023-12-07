News

JAMB Releases Details About 2024 Registration

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced 14th January 2024 as the registration date for the 2024 Jamb UTME registration.

This implies that students seeking admission into higher institutions through Jamb should purchase the UTME as the registration starts on the 14th of January 2024.

Below is the 2024 Jamb schedule.

2024 Jamb Official Timetable: JAMB 2024 Registration Date 14th January 2024;  JAMB Registration Deadline 14th February 2024; JAMB 2024 Registration Fee N4,700;   JAMB 2024 Novel The Life Changer;  JAMB 2024 Reprinting Date 29th April 2024; JAMB 2024 Mock Exam Date 20th April 2024; JAMB 2024 Examination Date 29th April 2024

