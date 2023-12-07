Court Clears APGA National Chairman, Njoku Of Forgery

A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, has dismissed all the forgery allegations levelled against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, by the Nigeria Police.

The judgement was delivered by Justice Mohammed Madugu on Tuesday.

The judge dismissed all the 14-count charges preferred against the APGA Chairman by the police.

Recall that the Police had on November 22, 2022, charged Chief Njoku and the Youth leader of APGA, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, to court over a purported allegation of conspiring with others at large to alter a judgment of the Supreme Court delivered by Justice Mary Peter Odili (rtd).

The court held that due to “lack of sufficient and credible evidence, the prosecution has failed woefully to prove its case against the defendants.

“I find the 1st defendant, Chief Edozie Njoku and the 2nd defendant, Chukwuma Nwoga not guilty as charged, and therefore they have been discharged and acquitted” Justice Madugu ordered.