Our Culture Is Our Pride – Rumuokwurusi Chairman

The Chairman of Rumuokwurusi Town Council (RTC), Comrade Osi Wosu says his Administration was determined to sustain the culture of Rumuokwurusi Community, describing it as the pride of the people.

Wosu came out with this in an interview with newsmen during the take- off of Rumuokwurusi Wrestling Festival, tagged: “Egelege Oha 2023” which was hosted by Rumuchiorlu, the first son of Okwurusi on Saturday December 2, 2023 at Rumuchiorlu Playground.

According to him, their forefathers handed over the culture to them, stressing that they would not allow it to die, but do everything within their powers to sustain and maintain it.

“Our culture is our pride. We will continue to sustain and maintain it. We will not allow it to die,” he stressed.

The Rumuokwurusi Town Council Chairman urged the Youths to emulate Rumuokwurusi culture as well as the culture of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality, saying it was left behind for them by their forebears.

To show how he cherishes the culture of his is people, particularly the wrestling festival , Wosu said he would entrench it in his handover notes and make sure that the incoming administration after him carry on with it.

Speaking about the wrestling festival, the workaholic and well-liked Rumuokwurusi Town Council Chairman said it was aimed at uniting the entire Rumuokwurusi kindred and would be rotated among the four communities that make up Rumuokwurusi, starting from Rumuchiorlu the first son, to Rumuwokerebe, Mgbuori and Rumuorianwo in that seniority.

The Wrestling Festival was heralded by masquerade displays, and showcased wrestling prowess of Rumuokwurusi people, with young as well as highly experienced wrestlers displaying wonderful skills, such as Amalinze the Cat displayed in Chinue Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart.”