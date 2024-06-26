Rivers Ethnic Youth Leaders Reject Call For State Emergency In Rivers

The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC) has rejected calls by the Caretaker Chairman of Rivers APC, Tony Okocha for a declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The youth leaders said such a demand was not only baseless, but a scheme by enemies of Rivers people to disrupt governance in the state.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt which was signed by Dr. Legborsi Yaamabana, Chairman of the body, RSEYLC said the swift appeal to the Presidency for a state of emergency exposed the malicious intent of former chairmen, Assembly members and the APC to paralyze governmental operations in Rivers State, stressing that their plan had failed and would continue to fail.

“We urge them and their cohorts in crisis mongering to accept the reality that His Excellency, Sir Siminalaya Fubara GSSRS, KSC commends deep-rooted love, respect and organic support from the people of Rivers State. No amount of malevolent plotting can alter this fact.

“Every state can have only one Governor at a time, and for Rivers State, that Governor is Sir Siminalaya Fubara,” the coalition said and urged the opposition to accept that and wait for 2027 elections.

“Their repeated attempts to destabilize the state, including the failed kangaroo impeachment process and attempts to make Rivers State ungovernable have been thwarted by the resilience of Rivers people,” the statement further stated.

According to the group, the refusal of the former chairmen to vacate office after their tenure was an attempt to transform the state into conflict zone, with the hope to justify a state of emergency, stressing that the Rivers people had chosen peace and demonstrated unwavering support for the Governor across the 23 LGAs.

The coalition commended the Governor for his maturity in paying salaries to the out-going chairmen, councilors and local government staff despite their opposition to him and his administration.

“This action examplified the Governor’s democratic principles and dedication to peace and development,” the youth leaders said, while urging all stakeholders to unite in building a better Rivers state.

The Ethnic youth leaders called on President Tinubu and Nigerians to disregard Tony Okocha’s inflammatory statements, stressing that they were attempts by those opposed to peace and progress to disrupt the state.

“If APC under Okocha believes they have the support of the people, let them wait until 2027. They will then witness the decisive response of the Rivers people,” the coalition said.