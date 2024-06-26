Oropotoma Gets New Monarch

It was a moment of joy and celebration in Oropotoma kingdom of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State last weekend as the People of the Kingdom warm up to enjoy Scholarship, Empowerment, Employment, training and skill acquisitions, business opportunity following the installation of a new King Orsuiji of the clan.

These promises were made by the monarch, His Royal Highness, Sir Robinson Jonathan shortly after the installations, stating that scholarship, Youth Empowerment Skill acquisition are veritable element of development in a given society.

HRH Jonathan was installed as King Orsuiji 4th of Oropotoma kingdom at Rumuomasi, the ancestral Headquarters of Oropotoma kingdom, on Friday, 14th June, 2024,

The installation was performed by Eze Risi Owhor of Oropotoma kingdom, Ojiowhor Alex Thomas Adele, along side others in accordance with the customs and tradition of the kingdom as applicable to Chieftaincy institution, amidst unanimous acceptance and joy by all.

The exalted Stool of Orsuiji of Oropotoma kingdom has been vacant since 2015, following the demise of the last occupant, Eze ABC Adele, an issue which became of great concern to the kingdom’s kingmakers, hence a committee was set up to screen interested candidates.

It was learnt that Four persons; Robinson N. Jonathan, Gabriel Anoro Chinda, Chief Peter Amadi, and the First son of the former king, Prince Finecountry Adele, declared interest and were all thoroughly screened.

However, at the end of the screening exercise held at Rumuomasi, which lasted for months, Sir Robinson N. Jonathan triumphed, as he was found worthy, capable and qualified for the prestigious throne.

He was presented to Eze Risi Owhor of Oropotoma kingdom, Ojiowhor Alex Thomas Adele, and other top notchers of the kingdom in a colourful ceremony, where he was immediately crowned HRM, King Orsuiji 4th/ Nyenwe-Eli Oropotoma kingdom by the Eze Risi Owhor Oropotoma kingdom, Ojiowhor Alex Thomas Adele, who bestowed his blessings on him, praying God Almighty to grant the new king long life, good health, and protection. He urged the entire people of the kingdom to be loyal, support, and cooperate with King Robinson Jonathan, expressing his confidence in his ability to deliver.

Speaking with newsmen in his palace at Elelenwo, HRM, King Jonathan expressed joy and he feel great, humble, and very happy for the honour done him by the good people of Oropotoma kingdom.

He described his ascension to the throne as a privilege, honour, uncommon favour, and the Lord’s doing, commending members of the screening committee for their commitment and neutrality bravely.

The new Monarch assured to foster unity and harmony amongst people of the kingdom, and solicited for the loyalty and cooperation of all, reiterating that he will deliver on his traditional mandate.

King Jonathan expressed effusive thanks and gave all glory to God Almighty for His love, kindness and favour for making it possible for him to be crowned king of Oropotoma kingdom.

He also gave glowing appreciation to Eze Chiga-Amaeli/Nyenwe-Eli Rumuomasi Clan, HRH, Eze Ezebunwo Adele for his good efforts, adding that king Adele showed total brotherly love to him. King Orsuiji 4th/ Nyenwe-Eli Oropotoma kingdom also showered encomium and thanks to Eze Risi Owhor Oropotoma kingdom, Ojiowhor Alex Thomas Adele for his kind magnanimity, promising that he will continue to remain grateful to him and the entire people of Oropotoma kingdom.