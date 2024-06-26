Offor Doles Out 25 Buses To Beneficiaries In Omagwa

A philanthropist and compassionate young man, Engr Grant Offor has donated 25 brand new commercial buses to some individuals who are in critical need of the vehicles to enable them cope with the prevailing economic hardship confronting virtually everybody in the country.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after distributing the ’empowerment’ buses to the beneficiaries, at his home town, Omuikume, Omagwa in lkwerre local area of Rivers state said he cannot sit back and watch his people suffer at these hard times without intervening to alleviate their plight.

Engr offer who bagged different chieftaincy titles from various communities in lkwerre for his welfare and empowerment programs charged the beneficiaries to drive safely, ensure regular maintenance of the vehicles as well as imbibe the spirit of helping some passengers who may sometimes not able to afford the fares charged.

He also announced the setting up a committee that will oversee the affairs of the drivers and report back their experiences on weekly basis to improve and expand the transport scheme for more people to benefit in future, adding that some of the empowerment buses were also given out to some other persons outside his community because they were properly profiled and found that they were in dire need of the vehicles.

Earlier in an interview, the general overseer of Jesus the Healer Ministry Int’l, Snr. Pastor Justice Ezeocha who also officiated and ministered at the event noted that God has blessed the people of Omagwa through Engr. Grant Offor as one of them, describing him as a rare gift, while others who graced the epoc-making event submitted that Engr. Offor’s magnanimity cuts across other communities in Ikwerre Ethnic nationality and deserves to be given an ethnic honour.

It will be recalled that Engr. Offor had early this year donated over 50 buses to the first batch of beneficiaries in addition to some other key projects he executed in some communities in Ikwerre land.

They are; Construction of internal roads with street solar lights, award of one hundred scholarships to sons and daughters currently studying in various Universities, installation of 500 KVA transformers to communities, financial empowerment of widows and less privileged and a host of others. The event attracted people from all walks of life, including youths, elders, women and stakeholders from across communities in Ikwerre ethnic nationality with various groups displaying cultural activities to entertain the public.