Mayor Of Housing Hails Appointment Of Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo As Obio/Akpo LG Caretaker Boss

The Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, has congratulated the Rivers State chairman of the National Youth Council, Amb Chijioke Ihunwo, on his elevation to a local council chairman.

The Mayor of Housing said the successful selection, screening, and swearing-in as executive chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Obio/Akpor Local Council of Rivers State is a great achievement for a youth leader in his state.

The Mayor, who is known as ‘Real Estate Success Strategist’, also commended Gov Siminalayi Fubara for investing such huge confidence in the young people of the state which he has demonstrated in many ways including in the choice of chairpersons and members of the recently inaugurated Caretaker Committees of the 23 Local Government Areas.

The Real Estate Success Strategist noted that the choice of the number one youth in the state to man the affairs of one of the largest local council areas in Nigeria and the 6th richest local council area in Nigeria with GDP of $8m was huge trust on the youth. He said this calls for both vibrancy and maturity, which Amb Ihunwo exudes.

The Mayor of Housing urged Amb Ihunwo to go ahead and carry the dreams and aspirations of youths of the state on his shoulders and advised young persons in the state to support the caretaker committees to record outstanding success that would usher in elected councils according to the election timetable to be unveiled by the authorities.

He also urged Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to continue to work for peace and development of the state so investors can find space to operate and create wealth and jobs.