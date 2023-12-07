OBALGA: Continue To Be Purpose Driven ~ Ariolu

The Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Hon Barr George Ariolu DSSRS, has advised youths of Elelenwo to be purpose driven.

The Council Boss gave the advice when Elelenwo youth Council led by its President Comrade Nyekachi Weli, paid him a courtesy visit at the Council Headquarters Rumuodomaya.

Ariolu enjoined them to avoid acts inimical to the growth of their community, pointing out that his administration’s major focus is on the youth as eighty percent of the local government programs and policies are for the benefit of the youths.

“Mr president, I want to specially thank you and your youths for this all important visit, moreso the award you just gave to me. Let me further thank you for the peaceful disposition in Elelenwo Town. Since we came on board as a council just like what is prevalence in other communities outside Obio Akpor Local Government Area, where the youths are always on rampage causing mayhem and destroying properties but you have remained very peaceful. As I will always tell people, development cannot come to any society where there is no peace. Peace is the fulcrum upon which development is”.

“Let me also sincerely thank you for the support you all are given to one of our outstanding political leader in Obio/Akpor Local government Area, Rt. Hon Kingsley Ogundu Chinda.”

Speaking Further, Ariolu commended the youths for their level of commitment and mobilisation for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State and particularly praised them for the level of commitment and mobilisation he saw in Elelenwo youths during the general election in 2015 and 2023 when he served as the campaign coordinator of PDP in Obio/Akpor describing it as unparalleled, irrespective of their political differences.

The council boss assured them of his commitment to deliver good projects and programs till his last day in office because he is following the footsteps of his political father, His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON GSSRS, POS Africa, LIFE BENCHER and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, who worked tirelessly till the last day in office as Governor.

On his part, President of Elelenwo youth Council, Comrade Nyekachi Weli who spoke earlier, said they were at the council to thank the chairman for his developmental strides and his supports to Elelenwo youth.

Highpoint of the visit was presentation of an award to the Council Chairman as the best council chairman.