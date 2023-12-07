Osimhen Named AIC Footballer Of The Year

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been named the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen wins the award thanks to his influence on Napoli’s Scudetto winning campaign last season.

The Nigeria striker scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A games as Napoli were runaway title winners.

Even this season, despite injury problems, Osimhen has six goals from 10 games.

Former Chelsea player, Frank Lebeouf wants his old club to bring in a Napoli center forward.

The French World Cup winner wants the Stamford Bridge team to sign Victor Osimhen.

He believes the Nigerian, who has scored six goals in ten Serie A appearances this season, is the ideal fit for Mauricio Pochettino’s young team.

Speaking to LuckyBlock.com, Lebeouf said: “Chelsea need a striker and an experienced midfielder. I said last season that Mitrovic would be good – he’s not world-class, but he’s a leader and a fighter. Victor Osimhen is having problems at Napoli, and maybe Chelsea can go for him in January.

“There’s also Nantes’ Mostafa Mohamed – I think he could do a good job.

“Chelsea also needs help in midfield, someone like Toni Kross or Luka Modric. They may be older and not play as many games, but they could definitely serve the club well.”