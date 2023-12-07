Sports

Nigeria Departs For World Squash Team Championship

Excitement is brewing as Team Nigeria embarks on a journey to the World Squash Team Championships, organised by World Squash Federation (WSF) in Tauranga, New Zealand.

Team Nigeria is one of 24 teams that have been confirmed to participate in the championship.

The Technical Chairman of the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), Yusuf Durosinlorun, said the tournament was one of the federation’s programmes to ensure that players were exposed to international competitions.

“The federation is focused on ensuring that our players not only participate in international tournaments but that they do well too,” Durosinlorun said.

“We’re hopeful that these men will deliver. Most of the top 10 male players in the world will be competing, so there will be a really high level of aggressiveness on the court. We wish our players the best.”

