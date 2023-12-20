Help and Testimonies Ministry Holds 2023 Annual Crusade

In line with divine mandate of taking evangelism to rural communities for soul- winning, the General Overseer of the Ministry, Evang (Prof) Samuel Amaele has vowed to accomplish the task as revealed and assigned to him by God several years ago.

Evangelist Amaele dropped the hint while playing host to hundreds of guests who joined him and his family at the 16th annual crusade and thanksgiving service held at Christ the King Anglican church-Ojia-Ozuzu in Etche local government area of Rivers State dated November 12, 2023.

Evang Amaele who doubles as a Professor of Philosophy of Education at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education noted that the steady growth of the non- denominational ministry is predicated upon God’s blessings citing the procurement and acquisition of large portions of land for Christian village project and its immediate construction of structures at the site as part of the manifestation of God’s glory.

Also speaking as Chairman of the occasion, a retired secondary school principal, Mr. Godpower Amadi averred that the name Christian village is basically a place for true believers of Christ, stressing that by this development, the General Overseer has brought light to the people of Ozuzu and commended him, for his vision and commitment in the service of God and humanity.

While performing the foundation-laying ceremony at the site of the ongoing project of the ministry, Ven. Okey Orji who represented Bishop of Etche Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Precious Okechukwu Nwala remarked that the site is designated to chase away demons, win more souls and attract more development to Ozuzu land and commended Evangelist Amaele for all his sacrifices to serve God.

The event also featured distribution of free gift items including wrappers, clothes of various sizes and qualities all stocked in what they called ‘Master Jesus Super Market as well as presentation and distribution of free books entitled ‘My Testimonies’ authored by Evang (Prof) Samuel Amaele KSC.

Highpoint of the event was special award of honour conferred on some distinguished sons of the land, amongst whom is Chief Nwauwa Edoziem of blessed memory as the first man that brought Christianity to Ozuzu far back 1916, Mr. Amadi Amadi and Sir Adindu Amadi for their economic empowerment initiatives as well as Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele for his emergence as first professor in Ozuzu clan and also first vice chancellor of a university in Etche ethnic nationality.